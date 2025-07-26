 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
popular today (admin)
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 July 2025 Build 19370182 Edited 26 July 2025 – 16:13:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Ticket #2116 Content- New random event- planetary resource discovered
Balance- Mineral loss on ultra-poor planets triggers industrial accident event instead
Minor performance optimization for random event generation

Changed files in this update

Windows Lord of Rigel Depot (Windows) Depot 437441
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link