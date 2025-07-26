-Fixed an issue with bridges acting as bush/water tiles. (2 in Westwell, 1 in Starrysea, 1 Skelvra Refuge)
-Added Terrain (Wind State) for Riko on the Biko Bridge.
-Added an animated flame battleback for the Black Dragon fight.
-Added a conditional Purge to Pomeroy, Lox, and Gamesh
-Randy (Optional Mini-Boss @ Lumbermill)Nerfed (Added a Save Prompt when you talk to him, Bio every 4 turns (was 3), HP now 2200 (was 2600)
Patch v2.0
Update notes via Steam Community
