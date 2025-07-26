NEW MODE

+ TRAINING MODE - Brand new mode for practicing combat and testing out mechanics in a low pressure situation vs a Dummy or NPC enemies. Loads of options to customize the experience to your liking.



GAMEPLAY

+ REMADE TUTORIAL IN TRAINING - Remade the main game tutorial to be more objective based, walking you through each mechanic one at a time and moving to the next one only upon completion.



+ IMPACT EFFECTS - Currently only on the Shoreside arena, testing body impact effects on walls and trees. Will expand to other maps if all goes well.





DINOSAURS

+ ADJUSTMENT - Increased Parasaurolophus dodge distance.



+ SKINS - Added 3 new Styracosaurus skins.



+ SKINS - Added 2 new Pachycephalosaurus skins.



BUG FIX

+ ATTEMPT - Potential fix for the Fatal Error some players have been experiencing during combat