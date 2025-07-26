 Skip to content
26 July 2025 Build 19370130
Update notes via Steam Community
NEW MODE
+ TRAINING MODE - Brand new mode for practicing combat and testing out mechanics in a low pressure situation vs a Dummy or NPC enemies. Loads of options to customize the experience to your liking.

GAMEPLAY
+ REMADE TUTORIAL IN TRAINING - Remade the main game tutorial to be more objective based, walking you through each mechanic one at a time and moving to the next one only upon completion.

+ IMPACT EFFECTS - Currently only on the Shoreside arena, testing body impact effects on walls and trees. Will expand to other maps if all goes well.


DINOSAURS
+ ADJUSTMENT - Increased Parasaurolophus dodge distance.

+ SKINS - Added 3 new Styracosaurus skins.

+ SKINS - Added 2 new Pachycephalosaurus skins.

BUG FIX
+ ATTEMPT - Potential fix for the Fatal Error some players have been experiencing during combat

