Join us at Olympic Club starting 8/1 to compete for gift card prizes in the Gatorade Classic,

Players have 30 days to qualify for the bracket round, where the top 256 scores will seed 16 brackets,

Winner of each bracket will seed the championship bracket,

All 256 players who qualify for the bracket round receive 2,000 WGT Credits,

Each of the 16 bracket winners gets 12 virtual golf balls of their choice,

The grand prize is a $1,000 gift card, and the rest of the final top 8 will also receive Amazon gift card prizes,