30 July 2025 Build 19370107
Update notes via Steam Community

The Gatorade Classic,

  • Join us at Olympic Club starting 8/1 to compete for gift card prizes in the Gatorade Classic,

  • Players have 30 days to qualify for the bracket round, where the top 256 scores will seed 16 brackets,

  • Winner of each bracket will seed the championship bracket,

  • All 256 players who qualify for the bracket round receive 2,000 WGT Credits,

  • Each of the 16 bracket winners gets 12 virtual golf balls of their choice,

  • The grand prize is a $1,000 gift card, and the rest of the final top 8 will also receive Amazon gift card prizes,

  • Normal prize country restrictions are in place,

New Best of Par 4 Course,

  • Celebrate WGT's new Best of Par 4 course with a special tournament that is now live in game,

  • Ends 8/10,

Bug Fixes,

  • Fixed an issue on web where the player was unable to purchase items that had options in a dropdown menu (XP boosts, country club pass bundles),

  • Made improvements to bug where using advanced mode equipment and rentals causing trouble,

  • Fixed 1072 error some users received when trying to claim goals,

  • Game will now correctly show XP boosts when active along with timer,

  • Fixed green view appearing too dark,

Quality of Life,

  • Shot stats panel will now show decimal point data,

  • Added back hole out shot data to activity log,

Sand Trap Showdown,

  • Special sand hat prize,

  • Starts 8/20

Changed files in this update

macOS WGT Golf Mac Content Depot 1182021
  • Loading history…
Windows WGT Golf PC Content Depot 1182022
  • Loading history…
