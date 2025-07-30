The Gatorade Classic,
Join us at Olympic Club starting 8/1 to compete for gift card prizes in the Gatorade Classic,
Players have 30 days to qualify for the bracket round, where the top 256 scores will seed 16 brackets,
Winner of each bracket will seed the championship bracket,
All 256 players who qualify for the bracket round receive 2,000 WGT Credits,
Each of the 16 bracket winners gets 12 virtual golf balls of their choice,
The grand prize is a $1,000 gift card, and the rest of the final top 8 will also receive Amazon gift card prizes,
Normal prize country restrictions are in place,
New Best of Par 4 Course,
Celebrate WGT's new Best of Par 4 course with a special tournament that is now live in game,
Ends 8/10,
Bug Fixes,
Fixed an issue on web where the player was unable to purchase items that had options in a dropdown menu (XP boosts, country club pass bundles),
Made improvements to bug where using advanced mode equipment and rentals causing trouble,
Fixed 1072 error some users received when trying to claim goals,
Game will now correctly show XP boosts when active along with timer,
Fixed green view appearing too dark,
Quality of Life,
Shot stats panel will now show decimal point data,
Added back hole out shot data to activity log,
Sand Trap Showdown,
Special sand hat prize,
Starts 8/20
