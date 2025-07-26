English##########Content################[Cooking]New Recipe: Mashed Potatoes (Basically, you only need to add a potato into a grinder. However, you can also add optional milk (any milk, including the one generated by your pets) and/or salt to make it even better. I assigned a homework to an AI to modify the cooking system to allow optional ingredients. She completed this task perfectly.)[Mashed Potatoes]Added an item description to mock the United Kingdom's Online Safety Act. (Once again, I am against any censorship.)[Wiki]Updated the cooking page.简体中文##########Content################【料理】新配方：土豆泥 （基本上，你只需要把一个土豆丢进能研磨的厨具里就行了。不过，为了让效果更好，你还可以加入牛奶(任何的牛奶，包括你的宠物生成的那些)和盐之类的东西。我给AI布置了一个作业，让她去重写了料理系统的一些代码允许了可选的非必要的食材的情况。她完美地完成了这个任务。）【土豆泥】加入了一个吐槽不列颠上网安全法的物品说明。（重申一下，我反对任何形式的审查和谐。）【维基】更新了料理页面。