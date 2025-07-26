【人心不足巴蛇吞象 天生蟒种枉自奔忙】
1、开放第二结局宁王线。
2、关系界面中增加结局提示。
3、侠客图鉴中增加物品图鉴。
4、开放新成就【商山四皓】。
5、调整技能刹那芳华。
6、修复部分事件和文本错误。
宁王线结局现已开放，然而宁王线的故事正如魔候线一般，尚未终结。
真正的终局——魔候线'覆灭天魔教'与宁王线'生擒宁王'，将在后续版本中开放，敬请期待。
7月27日凌晨1点起将开启新一轮的八折促销，为期两周，谢谢大家的支持！
v0.6.0版本更新
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitSimplified Chinese Depot 3039501
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update