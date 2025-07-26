 Skip to content
26 July 2025 Build 19369942 Edited 26 July 2025 – 15:39:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
【人心不足巴蛇吞象 天生蟒种枉自奔忙】
1、开放第二结局宁王线。
2、关系界面中增加结局提示。
3、侠客图鉴中增加物品图鉴。
4、开放新成就【商山四皓】。
5、调整技能刹那芳华。
6、修复部分事件和文本错误。

宁王线结局现已开放，然而宁王线的故事正如魔候线一般，尚未终结。
真正的终局——魔候线'覆灭天魔教'与宁王线'生擒宁王'，将在后续版本中开放，敬请期待。

7月27日凌晨1点起将开启新一轮的八折促销，为期两周，谢谢大家的支持！

