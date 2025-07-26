- Fixed the "bad habit" bug, now it can only be obtained by interrupting smoking directly
- Reset the "end game" achievement as it was obtained by many players due to a bug
- Fixed a bug with lighting from a lamp on a table
- A small rebalance of miniatures and items has been carried out
Achievement fix and minor rebalance
