26 July 2025 Build 19369919 Edited 26 July 2025 – 16:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the "bad habit" bug, now it can only be obtained by interrupting smoking directly
  • Reset the "end game" achievement as it was obtained by many players due to a bug
  • Fixed a bug with lighting from a lamp on a table
  • A small rebalance of miniatures and items has been carried out

