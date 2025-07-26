Main Changes:

- Performance Improvements

- Sprinting Blur disabled

- Updated Settings Widget

- Invert Mouse

- Mouse Sensitivity

- Field of View

- Fixed Audio Sliders



Quest Changes:

- hare quest fix

- craft hammer quest always available

- fixed gameflow skippable at start bug

- fixed talk to sister quest appearing even when player already had talked to her



Minor Fixes:

- Second Main Character appearing in Starthouse on Load fixed

- Adjusted AI Chop position

- Fixed a bug where buildings could be placed on rock structures

- Fixed an issue where players could get stuck next to the river in the intro level

- game shoudnt softlock on loading after dying

