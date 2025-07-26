Main Changes:
- Performance Improvements
- Sprinting Blur disabled
- Updated Settings Widget
- Invert Mouse
- Mouse Sensitivity
- Field of View
- Fixed Audio Sliders
Quest Changes:
- hare quest fix
- craft hammer quest always available
- fixed gameflow skippable at start bug
- fixed talk to sister quest appearing even when player already had talked to her
Minor Fixes:
- Second Main Character appearing in Starthouse on Load fixed
- Adjusted AI Chop position
- Fixed a bug where buildings could be placed on rock structures
- Fixed an issue where players could get stuck next to the river in the intro level
- game shoudnt softlock on loading after dying
