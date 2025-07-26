* Fix for potential crash related to razed/deleted objects persisting on plan map
* Fix for problems with random maps showing resources not present on terrain
* Fix for pathing attributes of aqueduct-ramps
* Removed first-aid behaviours for tamed animals
* Forced tribute and levy demands to arrive earlier in year
* Made casualty and captive-calculations for levies more generous
* Fix for default names of saved-games
* Other minor tweaks and fixes
Hotfixes for Build 1.5.0d
