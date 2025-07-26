Changelog
Fixed interactive prop causing crashes (aka, keypad or the monitors on ce_biotec)
Fixed doors not opening/closing properly if there is a AI Zombie behind it
Fixed Campaign console variables being reset on the next map, when it shouldn't.
In short, if you have infection disabled, it wanted to reset it back to enabled again.
Fixed ragdolls having a meltdown
Fixed grenade launcher going trough the world (and other meshes too)
Fixed shotgun death animations not working
Fixed zombie AI breaking static triggers
Fixed ce_laststop_08 and ce_laststop_09 Akira elevators
Fixed func_tracktrain not working correctly with Volt Physics Engine
Tweaked Volt Physics Engine, player's shouldn't get stuck anymore*
Changed the game's tickrate from 33 to 128, this should fix numerous issues (and there is no need for it to be 33 anymore, we aren't using Havok no more)
*Player's getting stuck was because of a dumb calculation error, also known as a typo. Player's won't get stuck on every single prop anymore as if they were covered in gorilla glue.
Changed files in this update