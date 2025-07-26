Fixed interactive prop causing crashes (aka, keypad or the monitors on ce_biotec)

Fixed doors not opening/closing properly if there is a AI Zombie behind it

Fixed Campaign console variables being reset on the next map, when it shouldn't. In short, if you have infection disabled, it wanted to reset it back to enabled again.

Fixed ragdolls having a meltdown

Fixed grenade launcher going trough the world (and other meshes too)

Fixed shotgun death animations not working

Fixed zombie AI breaking static triggers

Fixed ce_laststop_08 and ce_laststop_09 Akira elevators

Fixed func_tracktrain not working correctly with Volt Physics Engine

Tweaked Volt Physics Engine, player's shouldn't get stuck anymore*