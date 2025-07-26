 Skip to content
26 July 2025 Build 19369902
  • Fixed interactive prop causing crashes (aka, keypad or the monitors on ce_biotec)

  • Fixed doors not opening/closing properly if there is a AI Zombie behind it

  • Fixed Campaign console variables being reset on the next map, when it shouldn't.

    • In short, if you have infection disabled, it wanted to reset it back to enabled again.

  • Fixed ragdolls having a meltdown

  • Fixed grenade launcher going trough the world (and other meshes too)

  • Fixed shotgun death animations not working

  • Fixed zombie AI breaking static triggers

  • Fixed ce_laststop_08 and ce_laststop_09 Akira elevators

  • Fixed func_tracktrain not working correctly with Volt Physics Engine

  • Tweaked Volt Physics Engine, player's shouldn't get stuck anymore*

  • Changed the game's tickrate from 33 to 128, this should fix numerous issues (and there is no need for it to be 33 anymore, we aren't using Havok no more)

*Player's getting stuck was because of a dumb calculation error, also known as a typo. Player's won't get stuck on every single prop anymore as if they were covered in gorilla glue.

