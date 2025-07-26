 Skip to content
26 July 2025 Build 19369890 Edited 26 July 2025 – 16:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We very much appreciate all the feedback we've received from our players so far!

This update addresses several of the things brought up, most notably improvements to UI navigation for gamepad users, especially around the main menu and garage scenes as well as improvements and bug fixes for the tutorial and several other gameplay features, including air stunt controls.

A huge Thank You to everyone who shared their feedback, keep smashing those cars!

Depot 3288841
macOS Depot 3288842
Linux Depot 3288843
