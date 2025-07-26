We very much appreciate all the feedback we've received from our players so far!
This update addresses several of the things brought up, most notably improvements to UI navigation for gamepad users, especially around the main menu and garage scenes as well as improvements and bug fixes for the tutorial and several other gameplay features, including air stunt controls.
A huge Thank You to everyone who shared their feedback, keep smashing those cars!
Update Notes for July 26th
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3288842
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 3288843
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update