26 July 2025 Build 19369877 Edited 26 July 2025 – 15:06:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
+ Fixed Kyva accidentally being a bit too chatty for someone glizzy gobbling (in her first sex scene)

+ Fixed Kyva's voicelines playing out of order at the end of her hazing scene post-glizzy-gobbling

+ Fixed Shizu not finding her voice in the initial teaser scene on game start

