Zinky Zoogle zeekybooble beeble meep?

Hello dear galactic travelers! 🎉

Bogos Binted? is now live on Steam in Early Access!

We’ve done our best to launch the game in its most fun and stable form. We're a small and independent team, so if you run into any bugs or missing bits, we kindly ask for your understanding. Our goal is to keep improving the game with your feedback and make each patch a little more chaotic than the last.

We truly hope Bogos Binted? brings you plenty of laughs and lots of fun.

New game modes, wild cosmetics, and maybe even some deckbuilding madness are already brewing in our heads. We can't wait to bring all these ideas into the game over time!

If you're enjoying the game, dropping a review on Steam would mean the world to us - and helps a lot!

And don’t forget to join our Discord server! Updates, patch notes, silly alien chats, and good ol' banter await you there. The link is in the game’s main menu.

See you around, and may your heads explode gloriously 💜👽

- Bad Badger Team