Defending Lydia Collier v.0.17 Update!

Hello everybody!

Here is the full release of Defending Lydia Collier v.0.17!

Change Log:

2375 new renders and three new animations, adding in a whole new day of content!

New scenes with:

Helena,

Ellie,

Ellie & Lydia,

Jenna,

Lydia,

Bimbo Stephanie,

Regular Stephanie,

Bimbo Steph & Lydia.

Along with new story content!

Updates the engine to Ren'Py 7.8.4 which should fix the issues Mac users were having.

I've tested through this many times and fixed any bugs reported during the BETA, I'll be double checking them all and if I have missed any, fixing them for v.0.17.1.

I've also played through all the paths and everything seems to be running smoothly, but there's so many variables in the game my save files do not cover them all, so if you do get any bugs please report them via Discord.

What's Next?

There will be another update in about a week's time (v.0.17.1) changing a lot of coding to do with the computer, which I am almost finished with, adding in the new achievements, adding in a Tiffany gallery page, and implementing the in-game walkthrough.

I couldn't fully implement the in-game walkthrough without messing with the in-game computer and it just put bugs everywhere with the custom UI screen I made, so I'm going to remove the one selection screen where you click the people for the missions and take it to a standard Ren'Py choice screen that I can add the walkthrough to.

I'll also be adding in some custom audio for the builders, train and tunnel with v.0.17.1 to polish the update off, but all the new renders and content for this update is now there.

I hope you all enjoy the update, and thanks for all the new and continued support!

WP