26 July 2025 Build 19369869 Edited 26 July 2025 – 15:06:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A small update with some more fixes.

- Weather event cutscenes have been fixed.
- Bombs that would crash the game when used on Youmu's blades has been fixed.
- Fixed issue with computer opponent always hanging at the center edge, bouncing ball infinitely.
- Fixed opponent always shooting in tutorial even if you set their shoot frequency to never.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3428331
