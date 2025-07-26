A small update with some more fixes.
- Weather event cutscenes have been fixed.
- Bombs that would crash the game when used on Youmu's blades has been fixed.
- Fixed issue with computer opponent always hanging at the center edge, bouncing ball infinitely.
- Fixed opponent always shooting in tutorial even if you set their shoot frequency to never.
Version 1.011
