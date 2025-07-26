Reverted the change to the Taunt: Texan Trickshot



Updated koth_boardwalk Fixed players being able to spam the Barker's voice lines when approaching the shooting galleries

Fixed a set of missing handrails

Improved ambient lighting

Fixed missing shoreline visible from the far end of the pier





An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include: