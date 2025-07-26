 Skip to content
26 July 2025 Build 19369860 Edited 26 July 2025 – 15:13:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:

  • Reverted the change to the Taunt: Texan Trickshot
  • Updated koth_boardwalk
    • Fixed players being able to spam the Barker's voice lines when approaching the shooting galleries
    • Fixed a set of missing handrails
    • Improved ambient lighting
    • Fixed missing shoreline visible from the far end of the pier


