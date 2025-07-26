 Skip to content
26 July 2025 Build 19369825
The journey through the second labyrinth just got even more intense with this new update! Get ready to face new challenges, scarier enemies, and visual improvements that make the experience even more immersive.

Skreel Has Entered the Scene!

We’ve replaced one of the enemies with Skreel, a new opponent who strikes with fast kicks and never wipes that sinister smile off his face.

Face the feared Admiral Deadeye!

An old pirate ghost now haunts the labyrinth. Admiral Deadeye detects players by sound and, upon hearing your presence, teleports to you and paralyzes your movement. A new challenge for the most cautious adventurers.

Tweaks and Fixes

  • Enemies redesigned with improved visual effects.
  • Health and stamina bars have received small tweaks to improve clarity and style.
  • Bugs fixed for a smoother gameplay experience.
  • Increased enemy attack range, making encounters more challenging and realistic.


All these changes apply exclusively to the second labyrinth. If you've already made it through, it might be time to return and see how things have changed. We appreciate all your feedback and look forward to more in the future so we can keep improving the experience for everyone!

