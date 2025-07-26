Skreel Has Entered the Scene!

Face the feared Admiral Deadeye!

Tweaks and Fixes

Enemies redesigned with improved visual effects.



Health and stamina bars have received small tweaks to improve clarity and style.



Bugs fixed for a smoother gameplay experience.



Increased enemy attack range, making encounters more challenging and realistic.



The journey through the second labyrinth just got even more intense with this new update! Get ready to face new challenges, scarier enemies, and visual improvements that make the experience even more immersive.We’ve replaced one of the enemies with, a new opponent who strikes with fast kicks and never wipes that sinister smile off his face.An old pirate ghost now haunts the labyrinth.detects players by sound and, upon hearing your presence, teleports to you and paralyzes your movement. A new challenge for the most cautious adventurers.All these changes apply exclusively to the second labyrinth. If you've already made it through, it might be time to return and see how things have changed. We appreciate all your feedback and look forward to more in the future so we can keep improving the experience for everyone!