* Improved layout related to actor editing in the Quest Tool
* Removed the save button from the Quest Tool and improved it so that it automatically saves when you play or exit
* Added resolution display to the screen capture Rect in video editing mode
Minor updates
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update