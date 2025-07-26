 Skip to content
26 July 2025 Build 19369817 Edited 26 July 2025 – 15:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
* Improved layout related to actor editing in the Quest Tool
* Removed the save button from the Quest Tool and improved it so that it automatically saves when you play or exit
* Added resolution display to the screen capture Rect in video editing mode

Changed files in this update

Depot 3061041
