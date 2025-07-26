Release notes [Lots of updates & fixes this time ^^]:

- Update levels backgrounds

- Fix the impossible platform in cave level

- Update controllers instructions

- Map -> make movement faster

- Add fade between scenes

- Add dialogue SFX

- Handle Controllers [e.g. Press Y to interact) for multiple controller types [xbox, ps, switch & keyboard atm]

- Fix Falling off ladders

- Add Gem tracking to level select

- Add villagers [Mrs. Marian, Dongol and Alphonse]

- Update special collectables

- Add parallax scrolling to level 2 & 3

- Update shoe and sphere art and added some cool effects on shooting!

- Idle variant animation

- Add special gem collection UI