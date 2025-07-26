 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
popular today (admin)
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 July 2025 Build 19369770 Edited 26 July 2025 – 15:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Release notes [Lots of updates & fixes this time ^^]:
- Update levels backgrounds
- Fix the impossible platform in cave level
- Update controllers instructions
- Map -> make movement faster
- Add fade between scenes
- Add dialogue SFX
- Handle Controllers [e.g. Press Y to interact) for multiple controller types [xbox, ps, switch & keyboard atm]
- Fix Falling off ladders
- Add Gem tracking to level select
- Add villagers [Mrs. Marian, Dongol and Alphonse]
- Update special collectables
- Add parallax scrolling to level 2 & 3
- Update shoe and sphere art and added some cool effects on shooting!
- Idle variant animation
- Add special gem collection UI

Changed files in this update

Depot 3811601
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link