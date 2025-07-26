As we reach the end of the first week since launch, After working all day long this week, the latest patch is now live, with many bugs fixed:

• Fixed the character stats issues. Movement stats now vary between characters.

• Fixed Louis’s jump height issue (was too low).

• Fixed keyboard input issues:

– Input now works with Caps Lock on.

– Shift and Ctrl keys are now supported. (Alt is still restricted due to conflicts with the system menu.)

• Changed function key shortcuts:

– Now uses F1~F9 instead of Shift 1~9.

– Alt [ or Alt ] adjusts SFX volume; Alt , or Alt . adjusts BGM volume.

• Added a BGM/SFX volume control UI to the top-right corner, with initial values set to BGM: 40 and SFX: 60.

• Added a Move List button to the top-right corner for easier access, as some players found it inconvenient to open it from the menu bar or control settings.

• Coliseum stage now matches the screen width, preventing horizontal scrolling.

• Bronze and Silver achievements now unlock on higher difficulties too (e.g. playing with 2 teammates and clearing Stage 5 on Difficult now grants all 3 achievements: GOLD, SILVER, and BRONZE).

• Added an QUIT button to the Game Mode menu (bottom right).

• Accessibility for visually impaired players:

– Stereo sound added (previously mono). For example, if something happens on the left side of the screen, it will sound louder in the left speaker.

– The main menu now supports keyboard input for starting a game. (Press 1 to start local play, 2 for network play)

• 'Unlock code' can now be entered on the character selection screen (so even if a key overlaps with an attack key, it still works).

• Allow Crazy difficulty in VS mode.

• Multiple players can now share the same input key. (Conflicts will be highlighted with a red box, but you can still click “OK” to confirm.)

• Fixed a crash when too many items are dropped (e.g. pressing F8 repeatedly in VS Mode).

• Fixed a crash that occurred during the final phase of Stage 1 (when the two Marks appear) if defeated.

• F5 speed boost changed from 30x to 5x, as many found 30x too fast and uncontrollable.

• Slightly reduced scrolling speed to improve comfort and reduce motion sickness.

• In Network Mode, if lag occurs and the slower machine needs to catch up, it now fast-forwards for a much shorter duration, helping reduce discomfort.

• Fixed a Chinese typo in Jack’s move list.

• Fixed a UI typo in the 1-on-1 Championship (it incorrectly showed 2-on-2).

• Fixed an issue where the player name input boxes in Control Settings appeared too small on high-resolution displays.

If you were hesitant to buy the game due to some of these early bugs, I hope this update might give you a reason to reconsider.

At the same time, I want to sincerely apologize for the bugs in the initial release — especially issues like Louis’s jump being too low and character stat problems. Some of these bugs should have been caught earlier. This was indeed something I didn’t handle well.

If you're wondering how these issues slipped through, the truth is that I had limited testing capacity at the time — as a solo developer, I was overwhelmed and couldn’t thoroughly test the entire game repeatedly on my own. Internal testing was also quite limited in scale.

Limited testing partly stemmed from past experience: about ten years ago, my indie game Hero Fighter was cracked just days after release. Pirated versions quickly spread far beyond the official ones, effectively wiping out most of the game’s revenue and ultimately forcing me to abandon my indie journey. (Even now, a search for “Hero Fighter crack” returns over two million results.) I also experienced leaks of unreleased content when seeking help during the Hero Fighter project.

These experiences made me overly cautious about sharing test builds, out of fear that the game might be cracked even before its official launch. If that were to happen, it would be like cutting off my only lifeline, especially since I had already left my job to pursue this project full-time. In hindsight, this limited broader testing — something I now recognize and hope to improve on. Because this update was quite urgent, I once again relied on a small group of testers. But moving forward, I plan to release beta builds for major updates, and I’d love to involve more of you in the process, if you're open to helping.

Looking ahead, my next priorities are improving network play, followed by adding controller support, new features, and eventually new backgrounds, stage, and characters. Your feedback means a lot to me — I hear your voices, read your comments, and will continue working hard every day to make the game better.

Thank you again for being part of this journey. Stay tuned.