We're happy to greet you with the Day 1 Patch.
The 1.1 patch includes several bug fixes and improvements.
Here are the details of the 1.1 patch:
Cards
- The starting card pool has been expanded to offer more diverse experiences.
Enemies
- Fixed some enemies that died with a delay.
- We are continuing to resolve similar issues with other enemies.
UI
- Fixed an issue where the card list would sometimes overflow outside the screen.
Sound
- Fixed an issue where some sound effects would not play.
We’ve also fixed several minor issues and are continuing to improve.
If you encounter any bugs, crashes, or have suggestions,
please let us know via our [Discord](https://discord.gg/eqb9WA8M) channel.
Thank you for playing. We'll keep working to make the game even better.
