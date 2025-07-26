Fixed an issue where the Endless difficulty rating wouldn't progress
All rewards can still be obtained after 10 minutes
Optimized text in the reward stage equipment selection interface
Arcane - Meteor Fire [Damage Bonus] effect enhanced: Now grants additional attributes based on acquisition count
2025/07/26 Update 2
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update