 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
popular today (admin)
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 July 2025 Build 19369665 Edited 26 July 2025 – 15:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed an issue where the Endless difficulty rating wouldn't progress
All rewards can still be obtained after 10 minutes
Optimized text in the reward stage equipment selection interface
Arcane - Meteor Fire [Damage Bonus] effect enhanced: Now grants additional attributes based on acquisition count

Changed files in this update

Depot 3151421
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link