26 July 2025 Build 19369596
Update notes via Steam Community
- [x] Fixed lag caused by the new buffer employees
- [x] Fixed collectors glitching when they move too fast in later rounds
- [x] Platform surfaces now align with regular tiles, this should also prevent players getting stuck between platforms and tiles above them.
- [x] Added balloons to bombs on the sky mine levels so they float up instead of falling down. Also applies to bombs dropped by bomber employees.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3701131
