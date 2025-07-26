- [x] Fixed lag caused by the new buffer employees
- [x] Fixed collectors glitching when they move too fast in later rounds
- [x] Platform surfaces now align with regular tiles, this should also prevent players getting stuck between platforms and tiles above them.
- [x] Added balloons to bombs on the sky mine levels so they float up instead of falling down. Also applies to bombs dropped by bomber employees.
v0.3.0.5
