26 July 2025 Build 19369559 Edited 26 July 2025 – 14:26:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

More bug fixes and QoL features!

  • Fixed a bug where the nuts during phase 1 of the Lethal Laboratory boss wouldn't go down if hit by a fireball

  • Fixed a bug where Globule and Que Sera would get stuck when using the Mega Punch Phial.

  • The big golden head in Eternal Envies Lvl.3 doesn't go down anymore when it reaches the end of its track (that was a bad idea anyway)

  • Changed the text that shows up in Petroleum Port Lvl.1 when specific conditions are met.

  • Added a message to warn players when the time to reach Que Sera's spirit has run out.

  • Various Bug, Performance & Visuals issues fixed.

A full patch note for V.1.2. and the following bug fix updates shall be released soon. Stay tuned!

