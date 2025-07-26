More bug fixes and QoL features!

Fixed a bug where the nuts during phase 1 of the Lethal Laboratory boss wouldn't go down if hit by a fireball

Fixed a bug where Globule and Que Sera would get stuck when using the Mega Punch Phial.

The big golden head in Eternal Envies Lvl.3 doesn't go down anymore when it reaches the end of its track (that was a bad idea anyway)

Changed the text that shows up in Petroleum Port Lvl.1 when specific conditions are met.

Added a message to warn players when the time to reach Que Sera's spirit has run out.