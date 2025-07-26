 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
popular today (admin)
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 July 2025 Build 19369556 Edited 26 July 2025 – 14:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed typos in a few dialogues
- Made one of the three secret characters slightly more accessible
- Eury now continues staring at the key even if you talk to her
- Fixed disco bathroom door not exploding after interacting with it for the second time
- Fixed subway and suburbs levels taking time from the player on entering if you left the game from specific scenes
- Fixed player material smoothness resetting to 0 after credits
- Other minor fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 3380951
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link