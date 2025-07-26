- Fixed typos in a few dialogues
- Made one of the three secret characters slightly more accessible
- Eury now continues staring at the key even if you talk to her
- Fixed disco bathroom door not exploding after interacting with it for the second time
- Fixed subway and suburbs levels taking time from the player on entering if you left the game from specific scenes
- Fixed player material smoothness resetting to 0 after credits
- Other minor fixes
Patch 1.0.1
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update