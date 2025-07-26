-Added full information during the game in survival mode (level, experience, spells)
-Fixed a bug when choosing level 3 survival
-Fixed a bug with non-working agility
-The spell of the dark mage has been changed (tracking speed has been reduced and this spell no longer slows down the player)
-Changed spells in survival mode:
1. Quicksand (Decreased CD at level 1 and 3, radius at level 2 and 5 has been increased)
2. Spikes (Created where the player stands, instead of near enemies)
3. Slash (Radius at level 3 and 4 has been increased)
-Added an effect when hitting enemies
-Added animation for the notification window
-Fixed the wheat sprite
-Added the name of each tab in the book
-The selected book tab is now highlighted
-The selected item in the crafting menu is now highlighted
-The "Shadow" spell now requires 18 mana instead of 16
-Added a map
-Fixed the cutscene(new game)
-Added a sound when opening a book and selecting tabs
-Changed the inventory and merchant interface
-Added a new tab to the book with information about villagers
-Added a watering can for plants
-The player can no longer move while using a hoe
-Fixed a bug when plants did not grow when changing seasons
-Changed the controls interface
-Added additional information to the ESC menu
-Minor graphic changes
-Added rare crops
-The length of seasons has been changed from 90 to 35 days
-Fixed a bug with teleportation to survival mode in the village
-Added 40+ new dialogues
-Added new crops
