-Added full information during the game in survival mode (level, experience, spells)

-Fixed a bug when choosing level 3 survival

-Fixed a bug with non-working agility

-The spell of the dark mage has been changed (tracking speed has been reduced and this spell no longer slows down the player)

-Changed spells in survival mode:

1. Quicksand (Decreased CD at level 1 and 3, radius at level 2 and 5 has been increased)

2. Spikes (Created where the player stands, instead of near enemies)

3. Slash (Radius at level 3 and 4 has been increased)

-Added an effect when hitting enemies

-Added animation for the notification window

-Fixed the wheat sprite

-Added the name of each tab in the book

-The selected book tab is now highlighted

-The selected item in the crafting menu is now highlighted

-The "Shadow" spell now requires 18 mana instead of 16

-Added a map

-Fixed the cutscene(new game)

-Added a sound when opening a book and selecting tabs

-Changed the inventory and merchant interface

-Added a new tab to the book with information about villagers

-Added a watering can for plants

-The player can no longer move while using a hoe

-Fixed a bug when plants did not grow when changing seasons

-Changed the controls interface

-Added additional information to the ESC menu

-Minor graphic changes

-Added rare crops

-The length of seasons has been changed from 90 to 35 days

-Fixed a bug with teleportation to survival mode in the village

-Added 40+ new dialogues

-Added new crops