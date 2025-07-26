 Skip to content
26 July 2025 Build 19369415
Update notes via Steam Community
1.Added two new forces: Cowboy and Demonic.

2.Optimized some visual effects.

3.The Monster force has a new passive skill:
When the base HP drops below 20%, it becomes invincible for 10 seconds, and during this period, attack speed and attack range are increased by 50%.

