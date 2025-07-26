1.Added two new forces: Cowboy and Demonic.
2.Optimized some visual effects.
3.The Monster force has a new passive skill:
When the base HP drops below 20%, it becomes invincible for 10 seconds, and during this period, attack speed and attack range are increased by 50%.
