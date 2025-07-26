 Skip to content
26 July 2025 Build 19369362 Edited 26 July 2025 – 14:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This is a small update with a few bug fixes and a few additions.

Added Cabin block(This is in place of the Spawn vehicle button)

Added LargeWheel(A larger wheel with a hitbox of 1,3,3)

Fixed Wheels falling off vehicles

Fixed Roadmap LODs

Changed files in this update

