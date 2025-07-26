 Skip to content
26 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
• Fixed remaining indicators persisting after returning to the main menu and restarting the game.
• Sleeping is now allowed when having critical stamina.
• Fixed an issue where cables could be placed on a shelf while still plugged into a device.
• Fixed quest location issues for the Tank and Battery missions.
• Updated meatball material.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3851001
