We have just released patch version 1.3.3. It contains small bug fixes, which you can read at the bottom.
There are also some news about our next project: We are currently having a poll regarding changes to the Drova art style. If you want to get involved check the poll on our Discord.
You can also find news about this in our new YouTube video. As always, the video is in German, but English subtitles are available:
Change Log
- Fists now trigger the effects of Flowcatcher Talisman and Wind Talisman properly
- Automatically reading the letter when looting the Strange Relic in the mine with the missing people
- Closing off a path to the destroyed Forest Primeval directly instead after reaching the tavern
- Fixed a collider where an unwanted Misty Step was possible
- Fixed lots of typos
- Fixed some colliders in the world to reduce change to get stuck
