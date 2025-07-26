 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
popular today (admin)
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 July 2025 Build 19369323 Edited 26 July 2025 – 13:06:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Dear Travellers of the Otherworld!

We have just released patch version 1.3.3. It contains small bug fixes, which you can read at the bottom.

There are also some news about our next project: We are currently having a poll regarding changes to the Drova art style. If you want to get involved check the poll on our Discord.

You can also find news about this in our new YouTube video. As always, the video is in German, but English subtitles are available:



Change Log

  • Fists now trigger the effects of Flowcatcher Talisman and Wind Talisman properly
  • Automatically reading the letter when looting the Strange Relic in the mine with the missing people
  • Closing off a path to the destroyed Forest Primeval directly instead after reaching the tavern
  • Fixed a collider where an unwanted Misty Step was possible
  • Fixed lots of typos
  • Fixed some colliders in the world to reduce change to get stuck

Changed files in this update

Linux Depot 1585181
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 1585182
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1585183
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link