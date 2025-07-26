Fixed an issue where weapons could be mistakenly duplicated under certain conditions
Fixed a sorting issue caused by duplicated weapons
(If sorting still doesn’t work, try unequipping the affected weapon, saving your game, and reloading)
Fixed a bug where relic rewards were not properly granted, and previously missed rewards have now been compensated
Tales of Seikyu - 0.2.66 Patch Notes
