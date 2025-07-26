 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
popular today (admin)
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 July 2025 Build 19369202 Edited 26 July 2025 – 15:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed an issue where weapons could be mistakenly duplicated under certain conditions
Fixed a sorting issue caused by duplicated weapons
(If sorting still doesn’t work, try unequipping the affected weapon, saving your game, and reloading)
Fixed a bug where relic rewards were not properly granted, and previously missed rewards have now been compensated

Changed files in this update

Depot 2340521
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link