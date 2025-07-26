This update has a word count of 164,364 words of content.

The following content is effective as of this release. For ease of reference, they are listed according to the in-game timeline.

I. Plot and Unlocking Adjustments

At the end of Chapter 8

The ending prompt has been changed to “Niechi Tsom's favorability interface has been unlocked”, and then you will go directly to Chapter 9.

Chapter 9

Advance to mainline.

New Year's branch

Chivalrous character branch (Xia Cheng, Qu Lan Jing, Shangguan Ling branch I)

Small short character branch after possessing the Water Mirror

Nie Chichol Tsoem branch (Choose to accept his jade pendant in Chapter 8)

Enter the second year after Chapter 9

Unlock the Jingling favor interface.

Open the new area “Xuan Shan Pass”.

Obtain the item “Passage Ultimatum”.

During the free activity period

Xuan Shan Pass can trigger Jing Ling's first meeting and interaction.

New item - “Water Mirror” function can check the character's current thoughts.

After August 1, the new thread “Hate in the Old Times” will be triggered at the guardhouse from 9:00am to 6:00pm on weekdays.

After September 1, the new thread “Buddha of the Mud Puddle” will be triggered at the guardhouse from 9:00am to 6:00pm on weekdays.

Outdoor Mansion - Nights New co-sleeping feature added to the room (pure black avatar characters do not have this feature)

February of the second year

Enter Chapter 10 (You can bring your teammates to trigger the episode. It is recommended to archive the ending)

March 16, 2012

Started “Time Stop Mode”, the date will not be incremented anymore; the automatic reset related to the date change will be invalidated (this kind of situation is not counted as a bug).

System and function updates

Cooking: support filtering recipes by flavor.

Flower Field/Farming Field: Keyboard operation is supported.

Some items (e.g. Mystery Pill, Reverse Pill) can be used in bulk.

Love Gift: Gift list can be filtered by type.

Pharmaceutical System: Read “Hundred Medicines Recipe - Up” to unlock pharmaceuticals, and add a variety of new functional elixirs.

New mounts: Elixirs of the highest level pharmaceutical recipes will be given to those who achieve the “Successor of Shennong” achievement after successfully crafting each of them once.



