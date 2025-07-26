 Skip to content
26 July 2025 Build 19369177 Edited 26 July 2025 – 13:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
■ If it still prompts that RTP is missing, download this:
https://www.rpgmakerweb.com/run-time-package

If you still crash and crash frequently, or if it freezes severely, affecting the game experience, please apply for a refund within 2 hours to minimize the loss, sorry

■Script additions and deletions: None

■Special Handling:
If you encounter font and crash issues, go to the root of the game and look for the txt text file called "Font Correction", which has some possible solutions
If there is a font error that causes the crash, try deleting the Mtool tool and then opening the game
If the movement is not controlled, please try to uninstall the Sunflower Quick remote control software, if it still doesn't work, Baidu Baidu "RM game has been moving automatically"

⭕BUG FIXES:
-etc

