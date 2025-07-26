■ If it still prompts that RTP is missing, download this:
https://www.rpgmakerweb.com/run-time-package
If you still crash and crash frequently, or if it freezes severely, affecting the game experience, please apply for a refund within 2 hours to minimize the loss, sorry
■Script additions and deletions: None
■Special Handling:
If you encounter font and crash issues, go to the root of the game and look for the txt text file called "Font Correction", which has some possible solutions
If there is a font error that causes the crash, try deleting the Mtool tool and then opening the game
If the movement is not controlled, please try to uninstall the Sunflower Quick remote control software, if it still doesn't work, Baidu Baidu "RM game has been moving automatically"
⭕BUG FIXES:
-etc
Normal Update 2025.7.26 Game Patch 1
Update notes via Steam Community
