- Added a new mission, available from the Merchant’s Camp



- Added a new uniform set, helmet, and back attachment as mission rewards



- Introduced a new enemy class (first iteration)



- Reworked knockdown logic — now, each damage type (handgun, shotgun, explosives) can trigger knockdown effects on enemies. Enemy classes have varying resistance to different damage types



- Applied some fixes to melee; melee logic will move to the next stage of development to make it more enjoyable



- Minor changes and tweaks throughout



