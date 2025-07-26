 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
popular today (admin)
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 July 2025 Build 19369135 Edited 26 July 2025 – 13:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- Added a new mission, available from the Merchant’s Camp

- Added a new uniform set, helmet, and back attachment as mission rewards

- Introduced a new enemy class (first iteration)

- Reworked knockdown logic — now, each damage type (handgun, shotgun, explosives) can trigger knockdown effects on enemies. Enemy classes have varying resistance to different damage types

- Applied some fixes to melee; melee logic will move to the next stage of development to make it more enjoyable

- Minor changes and tweaks throughout


Changed files in this update

Depot 2214221
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link