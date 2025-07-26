- Added a new mission, available from the Merchant’s Camp
- Added a new uniform set, helmet, and back attachment as mission rewards
- Introduced a new enemy class (first iteration)
- Reworked knockdown logic — now, each damage type (handgun, shotgun, explosives) can trigger knockdown effects on enemies. Enemy classes have varying resistance to different damage types
- Applied some fixes to melee; melee logic will move to the next stage of development to make it more enjoyable
- Minor changes and tweaks throughout
Changed files in this update