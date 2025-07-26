Hi everyone, this is Carter Chang, developer of The Righteousness: SanGuo.

It’s the dog days of summer, and everywhere I look — news, short videos, whatever — everyone’s talking about how it’s the perfect time to lose weight.

And then I suddenly remembered a friend once said to me:

“Your 2D game takes over 6GB? What is this, a 2D AAA?”

Yeah… that one kind of stung. I couldn’t even argue with him. So, I decided it was time for The Righteousness: SanGuo to go on a diet too.

Here’s this month’s development update:

✅ Game Slimmed Down Successfully

Since I’ve been developing the game solo from the start, I know exactly where the old pitfalls are — mostly issues with inefficient asset usage. So I went through and optimized a ton of art assets, created more shared resources, and cleaned up a lot of unused stuff.

The game size has now been reduced from 6.4GB to 4.97GB. (The last screenshot showed an even smaller patch size — this one bounced back a little due to new Chapter 8 content.)

But don’t worry — visuals, music, effects — everything is still intact. Nothing’s been cut, and performance has actually improved. Many scenes are now noticeably smoother and more stable.

In short, the diet worked!

🛠️ Tweaked a Few Levels

While I was at it, I also made some adjustments to a few earlier stages.

Some paths were way too confusing and easy to get lost in. A few hidden spots were originally planned but never really implemented — now they are. I also added some small exploration paths here and there.

Overall, the difficulty has been toned down a bit, and convenience has been improved.

Feel free to revisit earlier stages — you might just stumble upon something new. (No screenshots here though — spoilers ruin the fun!)

📖 Chapter 8 Complete, Chapter 9 In Progress

The main story has now reached the end of Chapter 8, which is fully completed.

I’m currently working full-speed on Chapter 9, and it should be ready for release soon. (There will be 10 chapters in total.)

To be honest, the story beyond Chapter 9 deals with some major turning points in the characters’ arcs, so it’s a bit more complex to design than the earlier chapters.

They’ve all been through a lot by now — it’s only natural they grow and change. That’s taken some extra time to get right, so I hope you can bear with me!

🔧 What’s Next?

Quite a few players have given feedback about things like combat feel, hit response, and pacing. While I may not be able to fix everything at once, I’ve taken note of it all and will continue making improvements step by step. Expect more updates in these areas soon.

All in all, the game is still under active development. Content is getting deeper, and the gameplay is being tuned to feel more satisfying and responsive.

I truly appreciate all the support from everyone — especially during the summer sale. Seeing so many of you buy the game, leave comments, and leave likes honestly left me a little overwhelmed (in a good way!).

I’m not really great at promotion, and I’m not the most social guy either, but I do read every single comment, and I reply wherever I can. Thank you so much for your support and patience with The Righteousness: SanGuo.

If you enjoyed the game, feel free to wishlist or follow — it really helps a lot!

This little “weight loss” update is just one small step forward.

There’s a lot more coming soon — please look forward to it!

We’ll meet again very soon.

— Carter Chang