Hi there,

I hope you're having a nice weekend! Version 0.644 of Prometheus Wept is now available, and continues the focus on quality of life improvements. As a courtesy, I wanted to let you know Prometheus Wept and my other games will be on sale from tomorrow - just a small discount for PW, but with the others more substantially discounted.

I'm going to keep working on quality of life for another few updates before breaking ground on act 2, so if there's a rough edge you'd like me to look at, or a system you feel isn't well explained, please let me know.

Talk soon!

Daithi

Crafting Screen Improvements:

Not all components need to be added to see the stats of the item you are crafting. Now, a basic version of the item will be immediately generated, and modified as you add better components.

Feedback on crafting has also been improved - the number of the item you have in your inventory and the skill gain from the crafting will be displayed when you complete a crafting operation.

Thanks to Taka-Haradin and DedZedNub for the suggestions.

Camera Improvements & Notification Dismissal:

The camera can now be set to continually rotate while the rotate button is held, in addition to rotating in 45 or 90 degree increments. Due to issues with notifications dissappearing too quickly, they will not appear until manually dismissed, which can be done for all or individual notifications.

Sometimes you can be moved from an area to another, and this can cause confusion about your current location, so your current location will be coloured differently to clarify this.

Thanks to Vlodril for covering Prometheus Wept, and providing many helpful suggestion on his Youtube Channel.

Improved Information on Ally Skill Allocation:

When an ally levels up, some of their skill points are automatically allocated in line with their tendencies, and some can be allocated by you. A display has been added to show which skills are emphasized by automatically allocation, so you can allocate your own skill points in a more complementary fashion.