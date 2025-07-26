* bugfix: special attack upgrade interface scales better
* bugfix: skilltree interface lines are no longer rendered withing the icons
* bugfix: stat change text popup is no longer stacking on top of each other if more than 1 stat is increased
* bugfix: fix jitter with some damage texts
* bugfix: issue with trees not being generated properly on hubworld
* bugfix: enemies should not be able to jump when they are falling out of the world
* bugfix: inventory now properly describes when you are losing / gaining passives when equipping items
* bugfix: small beam hit detection should be more reliable now
* bugfix: exploding buildings with heavy attacks no longer spawns huge chunks of ground debree
* bugfix: issue with closing inventory and immediately jumping that would cause the gear window to stay open
* bugfix: mana is no longer regening when you have something active that actively consumes mana over time
* bugfix: issue with some rock lods appearing out of nowhere
* change: elemental magic now has different charge sfx
* change: flight now cost 1 mana per 1 second
* change: arrow basedamage reduced to 10 from 30
* change: arrow rotation is now better
* change: bow attack now costs 1 stamina
* change: bow attack transition and exit is slower
* change: apples no longer get shot into space when punching a tree
* change: laser is now cancellable with a roll
# Epic Hero Game Patch 0.5623 (preview-build)
