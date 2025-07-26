* bugfix: special attack upgrade interface scales better

* bugfix: skilltree interface lines are no longer rendered withing the icons

* bugfix: stat change text popup is no longer stacking on top of each other if more than 1 stat is increased

* bugfix: fix jitter with some damage texts

* bugfix: issue with trees not being generated properly on hubworld

* bugfix: enemies should not be able to jump when they are falling out of the world

* bugfix: inventory now properly describes when you are losing / gaining passives when equipping items

* bugfix: small beam hit detection should be more reliable now

* bugfix: exploding buildings with heavy attacks no longer spawns huge chunks of ground debree

* bugfix: issue with closing inventory and immediately jumping that would cause the gear window to stay open

* bugfix: mana is no longer regening when you have something active that actively consumes mana over time

* bugfix: issue with some rock lods appearing out of nowhere

* change: elemental magic now has different charge sfx

* change: flight now cost 1 mana per 1 second

* change: arrow basedamage reduced to 10 from 30

* change: arrow rotation is now better

* change: bow attack now costs 1 stamina

* change: bow attack transition and exit is slower

* change: apples no longer get shot into space when punching a tree

* change: laser is now cancellable with a roll