Changes in v0.32:
o Added: filter on project type within publishing options. You can now filter the projects you want to publish. Very convenient when you have a large collection of unpublished projects.
o Added: image sprite for the selected product within the merchandise settings menu.
o Fixed: corrected a small UI color issue in phase 2 project menu where the incorrect color was set.
o Fixed: missing sfx audio on dropdown publishing options.
o Fixed: missing sfx audio on dropdowns of phase 1 new project and phase 2 menu's.
Changed files in this update