26 July 2025 Build 19369046 Edited 26 July 2025 – 12:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes in v0.32:

o Added: filter on project type within publishing options. You can now filter the projects you want to publish. Very convenient when you have a large collection of unpublished projects.

o Added: image sprite for the selected product within the merchandise settings menu.

o Fixed: corrected a small UI color issue in phase 2 project menu where the incorrect color was set.

o Fixed: missing sfx audio on dropdown publishing options.

o Fixed: missing sfx audio on dropdowns of phase 1 new project and phase 2 menu's.

