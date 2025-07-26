Added MP7 and MP7 Mag
The lighting system is now updated every 0.1 seconds instead of 1s (Primarily to do with shadows jumping, etc)
Fixed ghillie hood being a 100% drop
Fixed a possible issue with POI zombie bosses respawning too fast
Zurvivor
Zurvivor
Changed files in this update