26 July 2025 Build 19369023 Edited 26 July 2025 – 14:13:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added MP7 and MP7 Mag

  • The lighting system is now updated every 0.1 seconds instead of 1s (Primarily to do with shadows jumping, etc)

  • Fixed ghillie hood being a 100% drop

  • Fixed a possible issue with POI zombie bosses respawning too fast

Zurvivor

