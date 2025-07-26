Siren's Well - Patch 1.0.2 This patch addresses a critical issue that could prevent players from reopening the game after a crash during the final boss fight or the ending credits. Thank you for your continued support and feedback!



🛠️ FIXES

• Fixed a rare crash that occurred after defeating the final boss or during the ending credits, which caused the game to lock and display an "authentication" message on restart.

• Improvements and adjustments to prevent future crashes. (You'll still need an internet connection in order to properly register game actions.)



💡 NOTES

• After applying this update, we recommend that affected players defeat the final boss again to ensure the game data is properly saved and registered.

• If you haven't encountered this issue, you can safely ignore this update.

• Regarding the internet connection requirement — it's clearly stated on the store page before purchase. By buying the game, players agree to that condition.





🎯 Version: 1.0.2

📅 Release Date: July 26, 2025



Stay sharp, Survivors. Your feedback is what keeps the nightmare evolving. 💀📷🩸

