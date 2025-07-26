 Skip to content
26 July 2025 Build 19369009 Edited 26 July 2025 – 11:59:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Siren's Well - Patch 1.0.2

This patch addresses a critical issue that could prevent players from reopening the game after a crash during the final boss fight or the ending credits. Thank you for your continued support and feedback!

🛠️ FIXES
• Fixed a rare crash that occurred after defeating the final boss or during the ending credits, which caused the game to lock and display an "authentication" message on restart.
• Improvements and adjustments to prevent future crashes. (You'll still need an internet connection in order to properly register game actions.)

💡 NOTES
After applying this update, we recommend that affected players defeat the final boss again to ensure the game data is properly saved and registered.
If you haven't encountered this issue, you can safely ignore this update.
Regarding the internet connection requirement — it's clearly stated on the store page before purchase. By buying the game, players agree to that condition.


🎯 Version: 1.0.2
📅 Release Date: July 26, 2025

Stay sharp, Survivors. Your feedback is what keeps the nightmare evolving. 💀📷🩸

