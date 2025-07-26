 Skip to content
26 July 2025 Build 19369002 Edited 26 July 2025 – 12:32:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello,
This is the development team of Slayer: the Demon Haunted World.

The latest update includes the following enhancements:

  • Complete redesign of the main artwork to visually elevate the dark fantasy world

  • Enhanced original soundtrack, with music tailored to regions, battles, and events

  • Improved level design: optimized dungeon layouts and flow for better strategy and immersion

These updates aim to deepen your immersion in Slayer’s unique atmosphere and lore.
We remain committed to ongoing content expansion and refinement to meet your expectations.

Thank you for your support.

— The Development Team

