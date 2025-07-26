Overhauled the game's combat system
Blade has multiple new combat functions
Replaced the battle rifle with a grenade launcher
Try new combat mechanics in the combat test section in the chapters menu
Screaming no longer deals damage
Added more enemy encounters in the main game
Fixed Field God sometimes cloning itself
Fixed keybinds list going out of order
Increased Dummy Grenade reflection hitbox
Replaced ammo upgrades with HP upgrades
Update 0.3.63 - Combat Overhaul
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update