26 July 2025 Build 19369001 Edited 26 July 2025 – 12:13:26 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Overhauled the game's combat system

  • Blade has multiple new combat functions

  • Replaced the battle rifle with a grenade launcher

  • Try new combat mechanics in the combat test section in the chapters menu

  • Screaming no longer deals damage

  • Added more enemy encounters in the main game

  • Fixed Field God sometimes cloning itself

  • Fixed keybinds list going out of order

  • Increased Dummy Grenade reflection hitbox

  • Replaced ammo upgrades with HP upgrades

