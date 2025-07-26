 Skip to content
26 July 2025 Build 19368990
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello Builders!

This is a tiny patch to fix some of the issues from the previous one.

Fix: Painter and SoftPainter output not changing when providing new pieces
Fix: Sloper, Rounder and Slicer producing white pieces after changing their configuration
Fix: Creative mode loading
Fix: Creative mode saving

We are aware of an issue regarding rotations of pieces in the Creative mode and we are working on a fix. As a temporary measure you can try to move up and down the piece that displaces a wrong error after the rotation and it should fix itself.

Many thanks to all of the users that notified us of the issues they found, hope you can enjoy the game even more with this update!

