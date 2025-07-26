 Skip to content
26 July 2025 Build 19368985 Edited 26 July 2025 – 15:59:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thank you for your continued feedback! We've released a new patch with various fixes and improvements:
  • Cashier and self-checkout operator now work slower at high fatigue instead of making errors
  • Cashier and self-checkout operator now only make errors at critical fatigue
  • Fixed an error where assistants moved at old speed instead of updated speed
  • Fixed incorrect display of loan data after loading when loan term differs from 15 days
  • Fixed shopping cart interaction with boxes in warehouse after loading a save
  • Fixed saving of boxes with expired orders under certain conditions
  • Added our logo when starting the game

We continue working on game stability and thank you for your patience!

