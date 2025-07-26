Cashier and self-checkout operator now work slower at high fatigue instead of making errors



Cashier and self-checkout operator now only make errors at critical fatigue



Fixed an error where assistants moved at old speed instead of updated speed



Fixed incorrect display of loan data after loading when loan term differs from 15 days



Fixed shopping cart interaction with boxes in warehouse after loading a save



Fixed saving of boxes with expired orders under certain conditions



Added our logo when starting the game



Thank you for your continued feedback! We've released a new patch with various fixes and improvements:We continue working on game stability and thank you for your patience!