- Cashier and self-checkout operator now work slower at high fatigue instead of making errors
- Cashier and self-checkout operator now only make errors at critical fatigue
- Fixed an error where assistants moved at old speed instead of updated speed
- Fixed incorrect display of loan data after loading when loan term differs from 15 days
- Fixed shopping cart interaction with boxes in warehouse after loading a save
- Fixed saving of boxes with expired orders under certain conditions
- Added our logo when starting the game
We continue working on game stability and thank you for your patience!
Changed files in this update