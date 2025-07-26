 Skip to content
26 July 2025 Build 19368953 Edited 26 July 2025 – 12:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

I am currently in the midst of working on the 3000AD update, but here is a patch log from the past two weeks:

Patch 1

  • Fixed the hacking port from having a misleading first node, people think it is pointing left

  • Fixed some issues where Edward would offer you to repair the car etc.

  • Fixed a bug where animals would still run tasks in pause mode

Patch 2

  • Fixed the theft alarm at the blacksmith from using tom as Npc to give you a warning, as well as the horse stables from having the same issue

  • Fixed the meta zap from accumulating throughout the game being paused

Patch 3

  • Fixes to broken time tracking of your car

  • Fixed the daycycle from progressing in pause menu

  • Fixed the floating npc cars on stop lights in 2014, which would create piles of floating cars in the town center

Now good luck on your future time travel adventures!

God bless

-Erathor

