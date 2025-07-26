Hey everyone!
I’ve just made the final world a bit easier. Some levels were way harder than the rest of the game, and I felt that was creating unnecessary frustration. This update smooths out the difficulty so the experience feels more fair and enjoyable all the way to the end.
Thanks to everyone who gave feedback, it really helps! 😊
🛠️ Game Balance Update – Final World Adjustments!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update