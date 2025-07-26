 Skip to content
26 July 2025 Build 19368925 Edited 26 July 2025 – 12:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone!

I’ve just made the final world a bit easier. Some levels were way harder than the rest of the game, and I felt that was creating unnecessary frustration. This update smooths out the difficulty so the experience feels more fair and enjoyable all the way to the end.

Thanks to everyone who gave feedback, it really helps! 😊

Changed files in this update

Depot 3220621
  • Loading history…
