I'm adding 30 new card upgrades from the Full version of the game.
Some of these will allow you to regain health ❤️🩹 while others will increase your damage 🗡️ output by 2x / 4x!!! Of course, nothing in this world is free, so you might have to deal with some nasty side effects 😰
Here’s a sneak peek of the new Cards:
Apart from that, there are a couple new dialogues from the main game, balance changes and a couple other changes!
Important information ‼️‼️
All should work fine, but it's been a long time since I updated the prologue version, so please let me know if something is not working as expected. 📝
I moved the game to a newer version of the game engine, and there were a couple report of the game crashing. If that happens to you, could you please reach out to me on Discord or directly here on Steam? Please, please, please. 🙏 🙏 🙏
Changed files in this update