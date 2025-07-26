 Skip to content
Major 26 July 2025 Build 19368889 Edited 26 July 2025 – 12:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey guys!

I'm adding 30 new card upgrades from the Full version of the game.

Some of these will allow you to regain health ❤️‍🩹 while others will increase your damage 🗡️ output by 2x / 4x!!! Of course, nothing in this world is free, so you might have to deal with some nasty side effects 😰

Here’s a sneak peek of the new Cards:

Apart from that, there are a couple new dialogues from the main game, balance changes and a couple other changes!

Important information ‼️‼️

  • All should work fine, but it's been a long time since I updated the prologue version, so please let me know if something is not working as expected. 📝

  • I moved the game to a newer version of the game engine, and there were a couple report of the game crashing. If that happens to you, could you please reach out to me on Discord or directly here on Steam? Please, please, please. 🙏 🙏 🙏

