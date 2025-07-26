Hey guys!

I'm adding 30 new card upgrades from the Full version of the game.

Some of these will allow you to regain health ❤️‍🩹 while others will increase your damage 🗡️ output by 2x / 4x!!! Of course, nothing in this world is free, so you might have to deal with some nasty side effects 😰

Here’s a sneak peek of the new Cards:

Apart from that, there are a couple new dialogues from the main game, balance changes and a couple other changes!

Important information ‼️‼️