- Standard keyboard attacks now impact enemies more often (on-overlap instead of on-hit)
- Changed player collision block radius with enemies, to prevent enemies from getting too close (under the keyboard)
Improved Keyboard Collisions with Enemies
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update