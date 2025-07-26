 Skip to content
26 July 2025 Build 19368744 Edited 26 July 2025 – 11:52:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Additions

  • Added a version string to the main menu for easier bug reporting.

  • Different types of bed now define a rest quality stat, with lower quality beds filling the sleep need slower.

  • Added a popup dialog when saves fail because of an error. Previously saves would encounter errors mid-save, causing the save to fail with no feedback, leading to a lot of lost save files and making it hard to find these issues in testing.

  • Survivors now initialize with a default assignment of work priorities based on their work preferences.

Changes

  • Survivors now prioritize sleeping more during night-time.

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue with sleep recovery speed, causing survivors to refill their sleep need way too fast.

  • Drafted survivors didn't give the option to tend injuries while drafted. They can now tend regardless of drafted state.

  • Fixed various save game related errors that would prevent a game from saving properly.

  • Inventory UI no longer shows on animals.

  • Fixed dead or incapacitated survivors showing an option to drop items from inventory.

  • Fixed survivors being unable to pick up items when preparing for an expedition.

  • Cancelling a building while a worker is trying to haul resources to it will properly cancel the task now.

  • Switching weapons mid-reload would result in the new weapon receiving the other's ammo. Survivors now put the new magazine into the correct gun.

  • Crafting bills will no longer try to use reserved ingredients in crafting.

