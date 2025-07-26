Survivors now initialize with a default assignment of work priorities based on their work preferences.

Added a popup dialog when saves fail because of an error. Previously saves would encounter errors mid-save, causing the save to fail with no feedback, leading to a lot of lost save files and making it hard to find these issues in testing.

Different types of bed now define a rest quality stat, with lower quality beds filling the sleep need slower.

Added a version string to the main menu for easier bug reporting.

Survivors now prioritize sleeping more during night-time.

Fixed an issue with sleep recovery speed, causing survivors to refill their sleep need way too fast.

Drafted survivors didn't give the option to tend injuries while drafted. They can now tend regardless of drafted state.

Fixed various save game related errors that would prevent a game from saving properly.

Inventory UI no longer shows on animals.

Fixed dead or incapacitated survivors showing an option to drop items from inventory.

Fixed survivors being unable to pick up items when preparing for an expedition.

Cancelling a building while a worker is trying to haul resources to it will properly cancel the task now.

Switching weapons mid-reload would result in the new weapon receiving the other's ammo. Survivors now put the new magazine into the correct gun.