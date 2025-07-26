 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
popular today (admin)
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 July 2025 Build 19368738 Edited 26 July 2025 – 11:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Improvement: You can now edit the artist-name when creating new art
  • Fixed bug making the walls not fully animate down when expanding the shop
  • Fixed bug that would not reset position of your new pet after removing the old one
  • Fixed bug that would make walls hide items and pets when expanding the shop

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3038581
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link