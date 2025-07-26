- Improvement: You can now edit the artist-name when creating new art
- Fixed bug making the walls not fully animate down when expanding the shop
- Fixed bug that would not reset position of your new pet after removing the old one
- Fixed bug that would make walls hide items and pets when expanding the shop
0.4.2b - Hotfix
